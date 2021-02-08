Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,020 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $18,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in Xilinx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 23,333 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

Shares of XLNX traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.26. The stock had a trading volume of 30,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,179. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

