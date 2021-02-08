X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Shares Gap Up to $2.50

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $3.55. X Financial shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. The company has a market cap of $189.54 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.97.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter. X Financial had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan catering to the credit card holders and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

