Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

WYNMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS:WYNMF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. Wynn Macau has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $2.36.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

