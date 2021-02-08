Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Stock Position Cut by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

WH stock opened at $61.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -129.10, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.62.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.69.

In other news, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $91,671.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,428,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

