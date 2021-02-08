Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 82 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $264.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.37.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.