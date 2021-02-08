Wright Investors Service Inc. Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 126.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,642 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

BA opened at $209.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.98. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95. The stock has a market cap of $122.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

