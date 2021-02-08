Wright Investors Service Inc. Lowers Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,060 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 1.2% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.46.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $101.78 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The firm has a market cap of $93.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.