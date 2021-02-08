Wright Investors Service Inc. Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 279.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,033 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 80.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 656.7% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

