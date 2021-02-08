Wright Investors Service Inc. Cuts Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $92.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $100.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.18.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

