Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires 1,367 Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,854 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBK. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Westpac Banking by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 260,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 211,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Westpac Banking by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Westpac Banking by 158.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 108,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 163.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 65,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WBK opened at $16.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. Westpac Banking Co. has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

