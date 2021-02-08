World Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $42.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $51.36.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.