World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

NYSE:WRB opened at $65.75 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.01.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.