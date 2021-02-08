World Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Polaris were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Polaris by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $774,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $3,230,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $1,775,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $118.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.30 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $129.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,578. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PII. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

