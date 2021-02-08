World Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 2,236 Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 94.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $163,696.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $2,142,250.00. Insiders sold 135,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,646,796 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $116.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.88. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $127.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

