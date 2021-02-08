Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Wintrust Financial has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Wintrust Financial has a payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wintrust Financial to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $65.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $69.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average is $51.83.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WTFC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.70.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $840,600.63. Also, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

