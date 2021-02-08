Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WGO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Winnebago Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.15.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $71.46 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.16.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $12,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 751,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,096,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $3,377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,160 shares of company stock worth $16,849,601 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

