Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Trex were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Trex in the third quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Trex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Trex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Trex by 73.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TREX opened at $99.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.83 and its 200 day moving average is $78.06. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $104.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

