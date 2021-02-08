Whittier Trust Co. Invests $40,000 in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,804,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 206,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 107,806 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $28.86 on Monday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $32.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

