Whittier Trust Co. Has $64,000 Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the third quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the third quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 174.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 12.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

HRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.43.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $100.81 on Monday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

