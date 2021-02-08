Whittier Trust Co. Has $54,000 Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of BBN stock opened at $26.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

