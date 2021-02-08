Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 335.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, FBN Securities increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,604 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total transaction of $822,721.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 12,475 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total transaction of $1,793,281.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,197,923 shares of company stock worth $223,610,355 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $223.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.97. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -465.68 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $238.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

