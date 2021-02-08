Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 275 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,289 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1,835.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Union Gaming Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Macquarie increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

NYSE:LVS opened at $55.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.69. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

