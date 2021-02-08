Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 204,990 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Weyerhaeuser worth $22,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,596,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,605,000 after buying an additional 521,040 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $135,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,534,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,800,000 after buying an additional 403,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,861,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,093,000 after purchasing an additional 37,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WY. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $34.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 83.90 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

