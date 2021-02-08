Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several research firms have commented on WY. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

WY traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 34,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,779. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.90 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. CX Institutional lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 45,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

