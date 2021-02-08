Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLK opened at $84.25 on Monday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $91.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $355,027.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $442,819.00. Corporate insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WLK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

