Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $355,027.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $442,819.00. Corporate insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $84.25 on Monday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $91.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.