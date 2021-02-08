Western Financial Corporation Makes New $467,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,245 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.78. 34,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,887. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.82. The company has a market capitalization of $136.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

