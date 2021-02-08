Western Financial Corporation Invests $215,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 62.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 5.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,579,000 after buying an additional 41,067 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.1% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 29,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus raised their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $1.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.03. 35,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,512. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

