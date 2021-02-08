Western Financial Corporation Buys New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 752 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,762 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after buying an additional 278,509 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after buying an additional 336,890 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,295,525 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,125,795,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,174,841 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,087,681,000 after buying an additional 55,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

ADBE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $492.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,896. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.59.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,663 shares of company stock worth $51,994,792. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

