Western Financial Corporation Acquires Shares of 2,319 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. Broadcom makes up about 0.7% of Western Financial Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Broadcom by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after acquiring an additional 242,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $686,550,000 after acquiring an additional 62,990 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,780,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $648,505,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Broadcom by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after acquiring an additional 457,885 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $1.97 on Monday, hitting $467.98. The company had a trading volume of 21,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,042. The firm has a market cap of $190.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $445.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $478.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

