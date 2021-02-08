WestEnd Advisors LLC Sells 162,846 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,369 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 162,846 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

Shares of AAPL opened at $136.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.39 and a 200 day moving average of $119.71. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

