West Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 142,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,697,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 7.2% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,092,000 after purchasing an additional 443,790 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $50,722,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,940,000 after purchasing an additional 336,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,648,000 after purchasing an additional 239,785 shares during the period. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 444,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,182,000 after purchasing an additional 221,671 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $141.81 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.48 and its 200 day moving average is $133.54.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.