West Financial Advisors LLC Invests $65,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $71.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.02.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.