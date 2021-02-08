West Financial Advisors LLC Invests $292,000 in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB opened at $95.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.69. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $95.47.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.