West Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 500 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $193.82 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.58.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

