West Coast Financial LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $313,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 705.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 38,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 33,432 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.34. 1,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,867. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $183.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.55.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

