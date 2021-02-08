West Coast Financial LLC Sells 18,074 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

West Coast Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,074 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% during the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO remained flat at $$51.38 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 7,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,846. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.46. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.56 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

