West Coast Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,356 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BA traded up $2.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,966,950. The firm has a market cap of $122.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $349.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.98.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.