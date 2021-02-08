West Coast Financial LLC Cuts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,574 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 2.2% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $2.64 on Monday, reaching $103.35. 163,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,887,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.46 and a 200-day moving average of $74.06. The company has a market cap of $94.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $110.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Applied Materials from $87.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.46.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

