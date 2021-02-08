West Coast Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,764 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Security Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.99. The stock had a trading volume of 58,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,404. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $86.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.08. The company has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

