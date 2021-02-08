West Coast Financial LLC Acquires 11,677 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 323.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 55,799 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 40,235 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 260.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 41,199 shares during the period.

IVW stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.54. 117,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,367. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day moving average is $62.75. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $66.73.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

