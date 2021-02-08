West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

West Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by 18.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. West Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

Shares of WTBA opened at $22.11 on Monday. West Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $364.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.97.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WTBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded West Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

