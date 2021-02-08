WESCO International (WCC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect WESCO International to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect WESCO International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $86.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.02. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCC. Raymond James boosted their target price on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.89.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

