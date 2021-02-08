Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 35,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $32.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.00, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.51. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

