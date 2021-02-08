Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fuchs Petrolub (FUPBY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS: FUPBY):

2/4/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

1/25/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/21/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/13/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/12/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/11/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Shares of FUPBY opened at $14.64 on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.05.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

