Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Royal Mail (ROYMY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS: ROYMY) in the last few weeks:

2/4/2021 – Royal Mail was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/2/2021 – Royal Mail was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

1/27/2021 – Royal Mail was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

1/26/2021 – Royal Mail was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

1/21/2021 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/20/2021 – Royal Mail was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/16/2021 – Royal Mail was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

1/8/2021 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/5/2021 – Royal Mail was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.59. 8,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15. Royal Mail plc has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $11.59.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.