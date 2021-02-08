Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Endava (DAVA)

Endava (NYSE: DAVA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/2/2021 – Endava was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

1/29/2021 – Endava had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Endava was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

1/21/2021 – Endava was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

1/19/2021 – Endava had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $79.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Endava was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

12/10/2020 – Endava was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Shares of DAVA opened at $86.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 286.90, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.96. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $86.67.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.71 million. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Endava by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Endava by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Endava by 890.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Endava by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Endava by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

