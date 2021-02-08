Wedbush Boosts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $52.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $34.50 to $52.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.60.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.85 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $64.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 50,808 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $2,637,951.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,793,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,121,790.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $2,534,142.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,381,701 shares in the company, valued at $54,176,496.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

