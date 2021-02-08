Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 139 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $268.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.53 and a 200 day moving average of $268.04. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total transaction of $11,947,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,484,659 shares of company stock worth $403,667,743. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

