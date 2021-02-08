Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 1,298 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,001 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,402,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,146,000 after purchasing an additional 691,062 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 671,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,375,000 after purchasing an additional 218,644 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,316,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,744,000 after purchasing an additional 208,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

NYSE:PM opened at $84.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

